Tamil Nadu: Brave Man Saves Pet Dog From Vicious Leopard Attack In Coonoor (Video)

Screengrab

In a brave yet chilling incident in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor hill station, a man saved a pet dog from leopard attack. The incident was captured on a CCTV and the footage was shared on social media on Tuesday.

According to the timestamp on the video, the incident happened on January 20 at about 3:22 pm. The footage showed the dog sitting on the verandah of the house when a leopard stealthily sneaks in and grabs the canine's neck.

Watch the dramatic footage of the courageous rescue below

The wild animal, holding the dog in its jaw, climbs out the verandah and attempts to take its prey away. Hearing the commotion, the man runs and comes outside on the verandah and courageously rescues the pet, who by then managed to flee from the clutches of the leopard's jaw.

Leopard cub enters Jaipur's heritage hotel

In a similar incident, a leopard cub entered the Castle Kanota Heritage Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on January 18. Tourists staying at the hotel evacuated the property and secured the door from the outside.

Inside Ratan Singh, the driver's room at @KanotaHotels

Castle Kanota.

Chased in there by their hound Gallop. It's a juvenile. The forest department must have rescued him by now. #Jaipur pic.twitter.com/og8X99mtt8 — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) January 18, 2024

The hotel staff, local authorities and wildlife rescue teams worked for more than two hours to tranquilise the wild animal.

The incident happened when dogs in the hotel began barking. Despite the staff's attempts to calm the dogs, they remained agitated. A tourist then spotted the leopard cub and informed the hotel staff, following which the hotel owner alerted the Forest Department team.