LeftAttacksJNU vs #SOSJNU JNU violence leads to battle of hash tags

As reports of violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus came in on Sunday evening, Twitter saw eruption of a war of words between supporters of Leftist students' body and those on the opposite side, with both blaming the other for the violence.
Terming the attack in JNU as "undeclared emergency", ABVP shared a video of its national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi.
"It is unfortunate that for the past two months, Naxals have halted the academic process. They stopped the registration for papers. When the students demanded to register, they entered the hostels and assaulted them," Tripathi said in the video message.
In the tweet, ABVP claimed that the attack was organised "by the leftist goons of SFI, AISA and DSF on ABVP karyakartas and students in JNU." JNUSU, on the other hand, accused the JNU unit of ABVP of the attack.
"AVBPJNU, you have attacked your own university, your professors and your classmates. By encouraging ABVP terrorists to enter the campus, by giving them information to help them single out Union Representatives, you have enabled terrorists like your ideological predecessors," JNUSU said in a tweet.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the violent attack on JNU students and professors:
