Led by Kerala, India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise - 46,164 fresh cases, 607 deaths reported in last 24 hours

COVID-19 numbers have nearly doubled over the last few days, with India reporting 46,164 fresh cases and 607 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily numbers had been hovering around the 25 thousand mark at the beginning of this week. Data from the Health Ministry indicates that 34,159 recovered over the last day. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now risen to 3.33 lakh.

At the state level Kerala continues to remain the only area well above the one lakh mark. It is also the reason behind India's rising numbers. Of 46,164 new cases and 607 deaths reported across the country, Kerala reported 31,445 COVID-19 positive individuals and 215 deaths.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:45 AM IST