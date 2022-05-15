'Leave or face death': Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Islam threatens Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Islam on Sunday issued a threat to Kashmiri Pandits residing at the Hawal Transit accommodation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, reported India Today.

"All migrants and RSS agents leave or face death. No space for Kashmiri Pandits who want another Israel in Kashmir to kill Kashmiri Muslims. Double/triple your security, be ready for targeted killing. You will die," read the letter addressed to the president of the migrant colony.

This comes only days after Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Following his death, people across the union territory have been protesting and demanding security in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday informed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that the security forces have been given full freedom to avenge the killing of innocents in the Valley, sources told news agency ANI.

LG Manoj Sinha had a meeting with PAGD leaders today. The meeting was attended by National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami, NC MP Hasnain Masoodi and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah.

According to government sources, Sinha assured the delegation that necessary actions are being taken by the administration for the safety and security of PM package employees. The delegation raised the concern over innocent's killings. Sinha informed the delegation that the security forces have been given full freedom to avenge the killing of innocents.

Sinha said those aiding and abetting terrorists will not be spared. He also told the delegation that all PM package employees will be posted to secure district and Tehsil headquarters and to address other issues, a special cell has been constituted in LG secretariat, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Sinha said that the security would be beefed-up in the residential areas of the government employees from the Kashmiri Pandit community in the Valley.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:54 PM IST