 Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol, Accused In Baba Siddique Murder, Detained In California: Reports
This comes days after Mumbai police sent a proposal for the extradition of Anmol after the US confirmed his presence in its territory

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Anmol Bishnoi | File

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol was detained in the United States, according to media reports on Monday. Anmol was taken into custody in California. 

This comes days after Mumbai police sent a proposal for the extradition of Anmol, who fled India last year, after the US confirmed his presence in its territory.

Anmol’s name has surfaced as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case.

India’s central investigation agency, NIA recently announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol. He charge-sheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.

The Mumbai police’s crime branch in October moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court and showed its intent to initiate the extradition procedure of Anmol.

Lawrence and Anmol both have been maned as accused in connection with firing outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra on April 14. A lookout circular was issued in the same month against Anmol, who had claimed responsibility for the firing.

The duo are also accused in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case. Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen near the office of his MLA-son Zeeshan Siddique on October 12.

