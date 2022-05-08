'Law still works in this country': Tajinder Bagga thanks Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Sunday thanked the Punjab and Haryana High Court along with Minority Commission for staying his arrest at a midnight hearing till May 10, saying that the law still works in the country.

"I thank the Punjab and Haryana High Court along with Minority Commission who showed yesterday that law still works in this country. The Minority Committee sent a notice to the Punjab government for not letting me wear my turban. In Sikhs, we can't go out without a turban," said Bagga in a self-made video.

In a late night hearing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab government to not take any coercive action against Tajinder Bagga until the next hearing on May 10.

Justice Anoop Chitkara passed the order while hearing a petition challenging the arrest warrant for Bagga issued by the Mohali court.

Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was "rescued" by the Delhi Police. He had later claimed that the Punjab Police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

The BJP protested against the Punjab Police's action to arrest Bagga after the alleged threat to Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Police registered a case against Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation for targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on 'The Kashmir Files'.

Hours after a Mohali court issued a non-bailable warrant against him, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was granted relief by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which held an urgent hearing late on Saturday night.

“The HC has granted relief to Bagga, and has ordered no coercive action shall be taken against him till the next hearing on May 10,” said Bagga’s counsel, Senior Advocate Anil Mehta, who filed the plea seeking a stay on the arrest warrant. Bagga’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR against him is listed for May 10.

Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab and Haryana High Court held the hearing at his residence late on Saturday night.

“We are not executing the arrest warrant till May 10,” said Punjab Advocate General Anmol Rattan Sidhu. “It is on the concession by the state government. We told the court that there was no urgency to arrest him. Hence, we can wait till Tuesday,” said Sidhu.

This came a day after an operation to arrest Bagga pitted the Punjab Police against their counterparts in Delhi and Haryana and led to a political slugfest between the BJP and AAP.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:49 PM IST