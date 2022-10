Law ministry asks CJI UU Lalit to name his successor as he retires on November 8: Report | PTI

The government has reportedly written to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor on Friday. The letter was sent this morning as a part of the procedure.

The development comes as Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8. Justice DY Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor. Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.

(With inputs: PTI)