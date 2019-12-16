'Law has taken its course…’: Smriti Irani on former BJP MLA Sengar’s conviction

The court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Wednesday. The offences entail maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

The court has also framed charges against co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August 2019.

The court had on August 9 framed charges against the MLA and Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The trial in the high profile case was held in-camera after the Supreme Court transferred the matter from Unnao to the national capital.