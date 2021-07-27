Latest update on CBSE board exam: Class 10 results expected to be out soon on cbseresults.nic.in

Following the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board's declaration of results for classed 10 and 12, thousands of students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are asking their board and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for an update with regard to the results.

The Class 10 results were scheduled to be announced on July 20, however, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj earlier said that the dates are yet to be confirmed

The results for Class 10 CBSE students are expected to be declared before July 31 on the board's official website- cbseresults.nic.in.

In addition to the official website the results can also be accessed through the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG app.

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for class 10 students, 80 marks for theory will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also earlier extended the last date of finalising the Class 12 results to July 25. Earlier the results were scheduled to be finalised by July 22, as the results are to be announced on July 31.

Further, CBSE also requested the schools to continue working towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last-minute rush.

Meanwhile, the CBSE had informed that the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 marks is open from July 16.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier last week announced that board exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15.

The board stated, "In case of regular students, schools have conducted unit tests, mid-term and pre-board exams and thus performance of students is available. However, in case of students under private category, neither schools nor CBSE have the desired records based on which assessment can be done without the conduct of examination. Thus, tabulation or assessment policy cannot be implemented."

CBSE private category students staged an online protest and later staged a protest outside the CBSE headquarters in New Delhi demanding they should not be forced to appear for Class X and Class XII examinations.

(With inputs from agencies)