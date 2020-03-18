Latest News on Coronavirus on March 18 from India and the world

In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, GoAir has suspended all its international operations till April 15. This comes after the Centre temporarily banned all passengers coming from host of foreign countries and vice-versa.

It includes European Union (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden), European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland), Turkey and United Kingdom. People from these places have been prohibited from entering India from any of the land/air/seaport immigration check posts.

(Source: ANI)