Latest News on Coronavirus on March 18 from India and the world

IIT Bombay shuts down temporarily in view of COVID19
"IIT Bombay shut down temporarily in view of COVID19. All academic activities, including research closed till March 31. Students will not be allowed to enter departments & academic areas. All labs & Central Library will remain closed," Prasar Bharati tweeted.
Resident doctor posted at Lucknow's King George Medical University infected with coronavirus
A resident doctor posted at King George Medical University, Lucknow caught infection while treating a Corona patient who returned from Canada. Now, all the people who have been in touch of this doctor in last few days need to be quarantined & tested.
PM Modi had desired that because of coronavirus we should avoid any type of agitation,dharna,demonstration: JP Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda: PM, y'day in the Parliamentary party meeting, had desired that because of Corona we should avoid any type of agitation,dharna,demonstration. Keeping that in view, BJP has decided that for next 1-month party won't participate in any agitation, demonstration. If it has to give any memorandum, 4-5 party office bearers will give the memorandum to the concerned officers or the political leader but avoid any type of conglomeration of people. All state units have been told about it, & a circular has been issued on this issue.
GoAir suspends international operations till April 15
In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, GoAir has suspended all its international operations till April 15. This comes after the Centre temporarily banned all passengers coming from host of foreign countries and vice-versa.
It includes European Union (Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden), European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland), Turkey and United Kingdom. People from these places have been prohibited from entering India from any of the land/air/seaport immigration check posts.
Total number of confirmed cases in India rises to 147
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in India rises to 147 - comprising 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals (as on 18.03.2020 at 09:00 AM)
Suresh Prabhu kept under isolation at his residence as a precautionary measure
BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on 10th March 2020.
Another person tests positive for COVID-19 in Pune, confirmed cases in Maharashtra rises to 42
Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra: One more person has tested positive for Coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and Netherlands. Total number of positive cases reaches 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra.
World is at war with coronavirus, says Trump
Donald Trump said here, and asserted that we will win. The president repeated the expression multiple times on Tuesday, telling the nation that he was using all available resources to combat the challenge posed by the virus that has so far killed at least 100 people in the US and over 7,000 globally. "The world is at war with a hidden enemy. WE WILL WIN!" Trump tweeted in the afternoon. "We have to get rid of this, we have to win this war and ideally quickly," he told reporters at a White House news conference.
Death toll crosses 100 in USA as outbreak spreads to all 50 states
The number of deaths due to the new coronavirus in the US has reached 105, with the outbreak spreading to all 50 states, even as President Donald Trump mounted a warlike effort to contain the situation, including an economic stimulus package of USD1 trillion. The first fatality from COVID-19 was reported from the Washington state on February 26. Less than a month later, the toll has crossed 100. As of March 17, the figure stood at 105 and the number of confirmed infections crossed 6,500. New York in the East Coast and Washington in the West are the two states that took major hits due to the coronavirus.
External Affairs Minister meets immigration, health, security, and airport officials of Delhi Airport
Air Asia flight to bring back Indians waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport
An Air Asia flight will bring back Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at the Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
Indian Army jawan tests positive for COVID-19
The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in an Indian Army jawan (from Ladakh Scouts). The jawan’s father has a travel history to Iran, ANI said. The jawan is being treated while his family including sister and wife have been put in quarantine. Jawan’s father has also tested positive, Army sources told ANI.
