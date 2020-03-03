Latest news on coronavirus in India: Top ten updates from Noida to Bengaluru

More than 3,100 people have died and over 90,000 have been infected due to the coronavirus outbreak in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The vast majority of cases have been reported in China, but South Korea, Italy and Iran have emerged as the countries with the most cases outside the epicentre.

In India, too, coronavirus made all the news on Tuesday. Here are the top 10 updates from the day:

1. A Noida school decided to postpone its annual examinations after a student's parent tested positive with COVID-19. A senior school official, who requested anonymity, has also confirmed about the developments. "Yes the said patient of COVID-19 is a parent of our student, we have taken all precautionary measures and are in constant contact with the Health Ministry to monitor situation," the senior official said. The school administration sprung into action after the news started circulating on social media.

2. Six new suspected cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. "Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi, reported yesterday. They have been kept in isolation. Their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation," read a government statement.

3. The Union Health Ministry issued a travel advisory suspending all regular visas/e-visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan who have not yet entered India.

The advisory also suspends visa on arrival (VoA) issued by March 3 to Japan and South Korea nationals who have not yet entered India.

4. In Lucknow, one person suspected of being infected with coronavirus has been admitted to the Lok Bandhu hospital. The patient, identified as Rukhsar Khan, 32, is a resident of Rudauli in Ayodhya district and had recently returned from Dubai where he had gone in search of a job. Medical in charge of Civil hospital, Dr D.S. Negi, said that the patient has been admitted to the isolation ward and all tests are being carried out to find out the status of his health.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said in a tweet.

6. The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring global as well as domestic situation regarding the impact of deadly coronavirus and ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

Globally, financial markets have been experiencing considerable volatility, with the spread of coronavirus, triggering risk-off sentiments and flights to safe haven, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

7. The Karnataka government has directed school authorities to grant leave to students and staff suffering from cold or fever in the light of renewed coronavirus (COVID -19) fears.

"If any student, teacher of staff is suffering from respiratory infections, they should be granted leave. They should be allowed to come back to school only after confirming from the doctor that they are cured. In case of a student or staff staying at hostels developing any symptoms, they should be kept in a separate room," said the government circular.

8. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India, saying he should quit wasting India's time "playing the clown" with his social media accounts when India is facing an emergency.

Gandhi's attack came after India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital. "Dear @PMOIndia, Quit wasting India's time playing the clown with your social media accounts, when India is facing an emergency. Focus the attention of every Indian on taking on the Corona virus challenge," Gandhi tweeted.

9. The Telangana and Karnataka governments reviewed their Coronavirus (COVID-19) preparedness after a Bengaluru-based man who travelled to Secunderabad tested positive for the infection, making him the fourth confirmed case from south India.

The Andhra Pradesh government said there was no impact of the deadly virus in the state but the health machinery was on full alert to handle the situation.

10. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that the process of setting up isolation wards is underway in 25 hospitals, including both private and government, in view of the coronavirus scare.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had on Monday informed that two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, one each in Delhi and Telangana.

"Chief Minister was informed about the one positive case. In 25 hospitals, the process of setting up of isolation wards is underway. We have to take care of personal hygiene and develop a habit of washing our hands frequently," Sisodia told media here.

(With inputs from Agencies)