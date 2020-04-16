Latest coronavirus update: Yogi Adityanath further eases curbs, allows 11 industries to operate

LUCKNOW: After opening up government offices, online businesses and agriculture procurement last week, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday permitted 11 industries to start manufacturing plants.

Textile (except garmenting), steel, cement, foundries, chemical, refineries, tyre, paper, sugar mills and common effluent plants have been given permission to start functioning albeit with 50% staff. The headquarters of the firms will remain shut.

A circular was issued by the chief secretary listing the type of industries and rules to be followed to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic. “The relaxation is for manufacturing units which have continuous process. The units within the hotspot areas will remain shut,” it says.

These include social distancing, wearing masks, regular sanitisation of premises, thermal screening of staff and making soaps, sanitisers available to employees. “If any employee develops any Covid-19 symptoms, the company will inform the administration,” the order says. Vehicular movement for the industry has been allowed.

A senior official said, “It is expected the industrial and manufacturing sectors will see a revival with these steps and will hire people. It aims for the betterment of farmers, daily wagers and to maintain efficient supply chain.”