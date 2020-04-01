Latest coronavirus update: UP’s first death in Gorakhpur

Lucknow: A 25-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district who died on Monday became the state’s first Covid-19- linked death on Wednesday after his samples tested positive on Wednesday. The man was admitted to the general wards of the two hospitals over the past week, first in Basti and then at Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur.

The doctors claimed the man and his family hid the fact he had travelled to Mumbai and Hyderabad. As he was pronounced corona positive posthumously by the King George Medical College Lucknow, doctors, other staff and even patients of both the hospitals got into panic.

Basti district administration has now sealed off the area in which he lived. All relatives he had contact with have been identified and put into quarantine, as have doctors and paramedical staff at both Basti and Gorakhpur hospitals where he was admitted between 28-30 March.

Patients and relatives who came into contact with him during his stay at either hospital have been identified and will be isolated. “The patient claimed he had been ill for a month, had no fever at the time and didn’t reveal travel history.

Hence, he was admitted to general ward,” spokespersons of both the medical facilities told reporters. He died on Monday evening and his body was handed over to relatives who brought it to Basti for the last rites. Those who attended the funeral might also need isolation, officials say