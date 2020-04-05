Latest Coronavirus update: Travel agency owner skips mother’s burial, feeds needy hit by lockdown

New Delhi: Shakeel-ur-Rahman last saw his ailing mother in December when she came to Delhi from Bihar's Samastipur district for treatment. It turned out to be their last meeting.

"I thought I would meet her once the lockdown is lifted, but not everything goes as per our plans," the 40-yearold businessman said on Sunday ashe readied to drive to Ashram chowk with food for labourers battling hunger amid the lockdown. Rahman, who runs a travel agency in Delhi, lost his mother on Friday morning.

When his friends told him to go home to see his mother one last time, he said, "I am needed here in Delhi. I need to ensure that no one's mother dies of hunger." "We (friends) could have requested the administration to allow him to visit his family, but Rahman refused.

He said if he is able to help the needy caught in this crisis, it will the best tribute to his mother," Muslim Mohammad, Rahman's friend and social activist, said. "She had not been keeping well for some time. Yes, I wanted to meet her, to see her one last time, lekin sari icchyaein poori nahi hoti (not every wish comes true),” Rahman said.