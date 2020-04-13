Latest coronavirus update: Telangana, Assam, Mizoram follow suit; 98 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: On a day 98 new patients tested positive for Covid-19, taking the tally to 1,173 in Tamil Nadu, CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an extension to the lockdown till April 30. The decision was in variance with the State’s earlier position it will toe the Centre’s line on the extension of the lockdown.

After a meeting of the State Cabinet on Saturday last, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam had said the Council of Ministers had decided to wait for PM Modi’s decision on the subject of extending the lockdown as a “unilateral” announcement by the state may not benefit it fully. It wanted to align the lockdown in tune with the Centre’s decision.

However, with Modi scheduled to address the nation only on Tuesday, the state government drew Opposition flak for failing to take a decision like Odisha, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Punjab.

“All the restrictions presently being implemented under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 144 of the CrPC would continue, in the effort to contain Covid-19,” Palaniswami said on Monday evening.

He offered concessions like free rations for May for all rice ration card holders, free ration kit for migrant workers and Rs1,000 to members of labour welfare boards for the unorganised sector. Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients in Chennai crossed 200-mark with 9 testing positive. The city has recorded 205 cases.

Overall, 58 have been discharged in the state and 11 have died. On Monday, the body of a Nellore doctor, who died in Chennai, could not be cremated at Ambattur, following a protest by local residents, who feared the spread.