Latest coronavirus update: School as isolation center in Bihar

Patna: As family members and covillagers are not allowing those who returning from outside Bihar following corona outbreak, the state government on Monday decided to open temporary shelters for such people in schools and panchayat buildings.

Addl Chief Secy (Home) Amir Subhani sent circulars to district magistrates asking them to open isolation centres in village and block-level schools for those returning from other states.

Panchayat buildings will also function as temporary shelters. They should be given free meals and other facilities too. The returnees from Mumbai and Pune were sent to their villages in government buses.