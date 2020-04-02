Latest coronavirus update: Positive cases in Rajasthan rise to 133, curfew in Tonk

Jaipur: Thirteen more people tested positive in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 99. This includes 7 in Jaipur, 2 in Jodhpur and 1 each in Udaipur, Dholpur, Bharatpur and Jhunjhunu.

Apart from this, 14 persons of the Tablighi Jamaat, 18 evacuees from Iran and 2 Italians have tested positive till now. This takes the cumulative total of the state to133positives.

Two persons from Tablighi Jamat tested positive on Thursday are a 26-year-old male from Dholpur and a 70- year-old male from Bharatpur. Both have been shifted to Jaipur. All 7 positive persons in Jaipur are from the Ramganj area of the walled city and are close contacts of the first person to test positive in Ramganj.

Out of the two persons who tested positive in Jodhpur a 26-year-old female has a travel history to Ahmedabad and a 16-year-old male has a travel history to Indore. An 85-year-old man from Alwar, who had tested positive, died on Thursday at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

He was suffering from stroke and paralysis. Curfew has been imposed in Tonk and Todaraisingh after four persons of Tablighi Jamat were tested positive on Wednesday. The administration has traced 42 persons having close contact with the positive persons. Their samples have been taken and have been isolated.

“One of the persons in close contact is a radiographer atthe CHC in Todaraisingh, so the centre has been closed and all people working there are also being screened and their samples are being tested. Emergency medical services are being referred to Malpura,” said KK Sharma district collector Tonk.