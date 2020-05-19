Latest coronavirus update: Many migrant in Rajasthan test positive

Jaipur: Rajasthan has seen a sharp surge in the number of cases testing positive over the last few days. A large chunk can be attributed to the migrants returning to their homes from different states. On Tuesday afternoon, 250 new positive and one death were registered in the state.

Of them, 162 were migrants. The total tally of migrants found positive reached 818. They are in 29 of the 33 Rajasthan districts, including Bhil­wara, where the number of cases had gone down to zero, now has 43 migra­nts have tested positive. At 201, Dungarpur has the highest positive migrant cases.

Total 31 districts of Rajasthan are infected by the COVID-19 pandemic and most have seen a huge spike in cases ever since the migrants started to return home. Only Kota and Jaipur have not registered any migrants who tested positive.

If one takes a look at the numbers the number of positive migrants has been steadily on the rise. With more and more migrants returning to villages, daily numbers of migrant positives too has also been rising.

The government too is concerned about the sharp rise in cases since the migrants returned to their villages. Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said in no uncertain terms that checking spread of infection in villages is the top priority of the government.

Pilot said “Till now the infection has been limited to the cities. Under no circumstances can we permit it to spread to rural areas. WE will spare no effort to stop it in the red zones.

We have developed a public protocol for state, district, block and panchayat level and every officers and public representatives are working to ensure that the infection does not spread in the villages.”

“Our recovery rate is good in urban areas, but health infrastructure is not so strong in villages. If it spreads in villages it will be very difficult to control. This is out top priority to ensure that the infection does not spread in villages,” he added.