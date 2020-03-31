Latest coronavirus update: Malaysian Tablighi member tests positive for virus

PATNA: Now, Jharkhand too has reported a first corona case with a 22-year-old Malaysian woman, a Tablighe-e-Jammat member, testing positive at Ranchi on Tuesday. She was a part of 24-member Jamaat, who had come to Ranchi by train on March 18 and were staying in a local mosque in Hindpeedhi. The members included Islamic preachers from UK, Holland, South Africa and Bangladesh.

She was one of the four lady delegates from Malaysia Nitin Madan Kulkarni, the Jharkhand health secretary said, the woman was taken to a hospital for test on Monday. On Tuesday, the reports confirmed she was positive. She had been put at a quarantine centre at Khelgaon. The state government transferred the officer-in-charge of Hindpeedhi police station and started departmental proceedings.

Arman Shmad Khan, Rukan (head) of the Tabligh-e-Jammat of Ranchi told media, the organisation did not hide their arrival from local police. He claimed CID officials had visited the mosque earlier and enquired about 24 foreigners in the mosque.

They had come from Delhi by trains on March 18-19 and stayed in local mosques. 12 were from Malaysia, he said. He asked for the release of the quarantined foreigners as their visa period would expire soon.