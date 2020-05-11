Latest coronavirus update: Couple ties knot wearing masks and face shields at Gurudwara in Kanpur

Kanpur: A couple tied the knot wearing masks and face shields at a Gurudwara in Kanpur on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the dates for the marriage was already fixed, we took the help of Kanpur District Magistrate Brahm Dev Ram Tiwari and Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Anand Dev Tiwari to have this marriage ceremony," said Garvit Narang, the groom.

He further said, "For the ceremony, everything was sanitised including the garlands. Here, everyone maintained social distancing and wore, mask and face shield." "Having this kind of low-cost wedding at a time when everything is pricey is actually good," he added.