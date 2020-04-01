Latest coronavirus update: A sweet note to beat blues in West Bengal

Kolkata: Good news poured in for Bengalis known to have a sweet tooth. The lockdown which saw sweet shops downing shutters are now open for business, well at least some of them.

The big names who have enough labour to make sweets and cater to the needs of Kolkatans with specific tastes are more than happy to serve their signature sandesh and rosogolla.

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that sweet shops can remain open for four hours a day during the lockdown period, days after the apex body of sweetmeat outlets flagged concerns over wastage of milk and jobless staff. 60% of the milk consumption is done via sweet shops that use milk to make sandesh and other sweet meats.

CM Mamata Banerjee had received information cottage cheese (chhena/paneer) was going to waste after the lockdown and milkmen were throwing away milk in drains.

Some had also written to the CM’s Office requesting the government to buy the milk, as due to lack of funds milk producers were being forced to sell their cattle to slaughterhouses or the cows were dying of hunger.

This would ultimately result in domestic consumption of milk also being affected. The cottage cheese and milk industry are also suffering losses due to the lockdown. Hence, Mamata’s move could be an initiative to help these people carry on their trade.

“Sweetmeat shops may remain open during the (lockdown) period from 12 noon to 4 pm each day with the minimum number of staff only for take away and packed items,” read a government order.