Latest coronavirus update: 102 take Tamil Nadu count to 411

Chennai: There appeared to be no respite on the coronavirus front in Tamil Nadu with 102 more patients testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With these fresh cases, the State now has seen its total COVID-19 positive numbers go up to 411.

Briefing journalists, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said 100 of the patients who tested positive for the pandemic on Friday belonged to the large group that had attended the religious conference at Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month.

She added Tamil Nadu has been random-testing patients with acute respiratory distress. Only three of the 376 samples were positive. “This indicates there is no community spread. We are only in Stage-2 of the pandemic,” she said.