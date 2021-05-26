Last semester examinations of Kerala Technical University to be conducted online: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Amid COVID-19 crisis situation, the Kerala Government has decided to conduct last semester examinations of Kerala Technical University in online mode. Besides, university examinations will start from June 15.

The announcement was made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan.

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 28,798 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 35,525 people were cured and 2,48,526 people are undergoing treatment for the infection, the government said. The toll mounted to 7,882 with addition of 151 more deaths.