'Centre should float global tender to procure COVID-19 vaccines': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi

While many of the states facing shortage of Covid-19 vaccine, the respective governments have urged the Centre to spike the supply of vaccines. Now, Kerala Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan has written to Prime Minster Narendra Modi saying that the Central government should float a global tender to procure COVID-19 vaccines and provide them to all states free of cost.

The CM in his letter wrote, "We are facing the severe impact of the second wave of Cavid-19 pandemic. To combat the same, we have been resorting to various types of restrictions. But all of us would agree that in the long run, the best way to resist the pandemic is building of herd immunity. In order to achieve this, we need have a universal vaccination drive.

He further said that it is appreciable that we have taken substantial Initiatives in this regard but there cannot be a longer wait for universal vaccination. "The foremost impediment we face in this regard is the scarce supply of vaccine vis-a-vis the vast demand for it," he added.

Based on the circumstances narrated the CM requested that the Union Government may kindly take the lead in assessing the vaccine demand of each state and float a global tender taking into account the cumulative need.