Land For Jobs Scam: Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi appears before ED

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Rabri Devi | File Photo/ Twitter

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the Land-for-jobs scam case.

The former Railway minister's wife was previously questioned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and now ED is recording her statement under money laundering charges, media reports stated.

More details awaited

