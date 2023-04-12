'Previous governments prioritized political interests over railway modernization': PM Modi takes a dig at Lalu Yadav for land-for-job scam |

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan. The modern train operations will run between Jaipur-Delhi Cantt. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present at the launch. The Vande Bharat Express is a part of the government's 'Make in India' initiative to modernize the railway system.

PM Modi criticized previous governments for political selfishness in Railways

During the launch, PM Modi took a dig at previous governments, without naming them, accusing them of using railways for political gains. He mentioned that after independence, the railways were misused and made an arena of politics. He criticized the former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav regarding the 'Land for Job Scam'. Lalu and his family are facing allegations of taking land in exchange for railway jobs.

The modernization of Railways dominated by political interests

PM Modi criticized the previous governments for prioritizing political interests over railway modernization. He accused them of deciding who would become the railway minister and which train would run at which station based on political selfishness. He mentioned that political interests only got the announcements of such trains in the budget, which never ran.

The reformation of Indian Railways

PM Modi praised the current government's efforts towards railway modernization. He stated that after 2014, changes in all circumstances started coming, and the railways were relieved from the pressure of political bargaining. He mentioned that the railways have achieved new heights, and every Indian is proud to see the rejuvenation of Indian Railways.

The launch of the first Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan is a significant step towards modernizing the railway system in India. PM Modi's criticism of previous governments for political selfishness in railways and praise for the current government's efforts towards railway modernization is a call for transparency and efficiency in the railway system. It is hoped that the rejuvenation of Indian Railways will continue to achieve new heights and become a model for other sectors to follow.