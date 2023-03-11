Land-for-job-scam: ED recovers ₹1 crore unaccounted cash, ₹600 crore Crime Proceeds in raids at 24 locations in Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai, Ranchi

ANI

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said in a statement that it has found unaccounted cash of ₹1 crore, foreign currency, including USD 1,900, 540 grams gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery after conducting searches at 24 locations in connection to the Railway Land for Job Scam.

The Central agency further said that the searches resulted in detection of "Proceeds of Crime amounting to ₹600 crore approximately at this point of time."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister summoned

Earlier on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD party leader Tejashwi Yadav in connection with the land for jobs scam.

According to reports, the CBI has stated that it has ample evidence against the RJD leader and hence summoned him for investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at several locations, including the Delhi home of RJD party leader Tejashwi Yadav, in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

About land-for-jobs scam

The ED's search is related to the land-for-jobs scam, in which individuals were allegedly appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts in railway zones in violation of guidelines laid down by the Railways during Yadav's tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004-2009.

It is alleged that these individuals were provided with land at low rates in return for providing jobs, and later transferred the ownership of the land to Yadav's family members and a company later taken over by the family.

