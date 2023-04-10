 Land-for-job scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi to appear at ED office in Delhi on Tuesday
This is for the first time Tejashwi has been called by ED. Last month, he had appeared before the CBI, probing the scam.

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday left for Delhi to appear before the ED on Tuesday. He has been summoned by ED for questioning in the land-for-jobs in railways scam.

This is for the first time Tejashwi has been called by ED. Last month, he had appeared before the CBI, probing the scam. The ED has already examined his mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti. His two other sisters named as accused in the case would also be questioned by the ED.

Railway jobs scam

In 2018, Tejashwi was examined by the Income Tax officials at Patna in the same case. His father Lalu Yadav is also an accused.

Railway jobs in group D were given to the youth of a particular caste in exchange for plots and farm lands when Lalu was the railway minister. One of the beneficiaries and then officer on special duty in the railway ministry was arrested by CBI in Delhi last month.

