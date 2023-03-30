Bihar: Tejashwi reveals name of newborn daughter chosen by her 'Dada' Lalu Prasad Yadav |

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rachel Godinho were been blessed with a baby girl on March 27. Now, the Bihar Dy CM has revealed the name of his daughter that was chosen by her 'dada' (grandfather). The baby girl has been named Katyayni.

Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi tweeted and wrote, "On the birth of our lovely daughter, all of your blessings and best wishes have increased our happiness and for this I express my gratitude and thanks to all of you from the bottom of my heart. Baby girl's grandfather @laluprasadrjd Ji has named the his granddaughter "Katyayani".

Katyayni meaning

Katyayni is one of the Navdurga's prayed on the 6th day of the 9-day festival. She is a form of Goddess Durga.

One of the reasons behind the naming of Tejashwi's daughter might be because she was born on the sixth-day of the ongoing Chaitra Ram Navami.

Tejashwi had tweeted a picture of himself holding his daughter in the hospital on the day she was born.