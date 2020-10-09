Lalu Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand HC ahead of Bihar polls, to remain in jail in another case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Friday granted bail in a fodder scam case. He will, however, stay in jail due to his conviction in another case.

The bail was granted in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam. However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

The high court has asked Lalu to submit two personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each and deposit penalty of Rs 2 lakh for securing bail.

Lalu Prasad, who was convicted in four fodder scam cases, has been staying in the paying ward of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) instead of the Birsa Munda central jail for health and treatment reasons.

The RJD supremo has been in RIMS for more than two years now.

He was earlier shifted to the residence of the RIMS director to prevent exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Lalu has been in prison since December 2017 after he was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in 2018 following the convicunder the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case.

Both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as Bihar's Chief Minister.