Lalu Prasad Yadav Legal Saga: From 'Chaara Ghotala' To Land-For-Jobs Scam, List Of Cases Filed Against Former Bihar CM

Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister and founder of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), was grilled for nearly 10 hours by Enforcement Directorate officials on January 29 in connection with a land-for-job case. The next day, his son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was questioned by ED officials for at least eight hours. Other members of Lalu Yadav's family including his wife Rabri Devi and children faced scrutiny or are currently under probe in connection with different cases. Here's a list of cases that continue to shadow Lalu Prasad Yadav's political career.

Chaara Ghotala: The fodder scam, popularly known as chaara ghotala, dates back to the 1990s. Multiple cases have been filed against Lalu and other accused in connection with the fodder scam that allegedly led to financial irregularities to the tune of around Rs 930 crore in the animal husbandry department of the undivided Bihar between 1985-1995. Yadav, then the Chief Minister, is accused of masterminding the fraud.

In 2013, Yadav, along with 44 other accused, was found guilty in fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37 crores from Chaibasa treasury. He was disqualified as an MP and given a jail sentence of five years. He was granted bail after spending months in jail. In another case related to the fodder scam, Lalu was convicted by a Special CBI court in 2022 and handed a five-year imprisonment. Later, he is out on bail in this case too.

1998 Disproportionate Assets Case

Another major case is the disproportionate assets case, filed against Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in 1998. The Income Tax department alleged that the couple had amassed wealth far exceeding their legitimate income sources. However, they were acquitted in 2006. Lalu spent 11 days in jail in this case.

Land-For Jobs Scam

The ED is currently investigating Lalu Yadav in the land-for-jobs scam, where railways jobs were allegedly exchanged for land transfers. Along with Lalu, his son Tejashwi is also on the central agency's radar. Lalu was Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. He and his family members are accused of illegally receiving prime property as bribe for appointing "substitutes" on Group D posts in various railway zones.

In addition to these infamous scandals, Lalu Yadav's name has also cropped up in other cases such as 2017 Delight Properties Case, 2017 AB Exports Case and 2017 Patna Zoo Soil Scam.

While his supporters cite his contribution to Bihar's development and marginalized communities, the corruption charges are a stain on his tenure. With ongoing questionings, trials and appeals, the legal saga of Lalu Yadav remains far from over. Whether he emerges unscathed or faces further consequences, only time will tell us.