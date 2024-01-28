 'Garbage Back In Dump': Lalu Yadav's Daughter Rohini Acharya Takes Dig At Nitish Kumar After He Joins NDA
Minutes after Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, took to X and wrote, "Garbage returns to the dustbin. Congratulations to the garbage group on the stinking garbage return!"

Aditi ThakurUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
RJD chief Lalu Yadav and his daughter Rohini Acharya | Rohini Acharya/ X

In a sharp attack after Nitish Kumar's resignation as Bihar Chief Minister to the Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, slammed Kumar, saying, "Garbage is now back into the bin." 

Minutes after Kumar tendered his resignation, Rohini Acharya took to X (former Twitter) and wrote in Hindi, "Kuda gaya fir se kudedani me. Kuda- Mandli ko badbudar kuda mubarak" (Garbage returns to the dustbin. Congratulations to the garbage group on the stinking garbage return!).

Acharya continues to attack Nitish Kumar in a series of tweets. She shared an image of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with the caption, "Bihar is with Tejashwi Yadav." Acharya dug out RJD chief Lalu Yadav's old post on Nitish Kumar, dated August 3, 2017, and reshared it, read as, "Nitish saap hai jaise saap kenchul chhodata hai vaise he Nitish bhi kenchul chodata hai aur har 2 saal mein saap ke tarah naya chamdi dharan kar leta hai. kise ko shak?" (Nitish is a snake, just like a snake sheds its skin; similarly Nitish also sheds its skin. Every two years, similar to a snake, he wears a new skin. Anyone doubt?" (roughly translated) 

Additionally, Acharya reposted an old video documenting PM Modi. According to the video, PM Modi criticised Kumar for his odd remark while addressing the crowd during last year's state assembly. Acharya captioned it by saying, "Leader who spits and licks. Don't consider himself like the sun."

Earlier the day, Acharya posted, "As long as we have breath, our fight against communal forces continues..." ahead of Kumar's resignation.

Reportedly, Nitish Kumar is anticipated to take oath today at around 5:00 PM, reuniting with BJP to form government in Bihar. According to the sources, Kumar was upset with the INDIA bloc due to failed seat-sharing talks. While explaining the reason for his resignation, Nitish said, "I will leave the previous alliance and form a new one."

article-image

