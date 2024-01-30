Explained: What Is Land For Jobs Scam Involving RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, His Family & Many Others

Lalu Prasad Yadav And Tejashwi Yadav | File photo (PTI)

Probe into Land for jobs scam is underway in full swing. RJD Tejashwi Yadav reached ED office to appear before the probe agency in connection with the land for jobs case. This comes a day after RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was grilled on Monday for over nine hours in connection with the money laundering case.

What exactly is the scam all about?

As the name suggests, Land For Jobs Scam, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is accused of assuring jobs in Indian Railways for the candidates and their relatives in exchange of plots of land as a gift or at cheaper rates. The case is being probed by CBI and ED. Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members and many others have long been under the scanner for allegedly exchanging jobs for plots.

How it all began?

In 2009, "land-for-jobs" scam first came to light. At that time, Lalu Prasad Yadav had lost his position as Railway Minister. The new UPA government had taken over.

The CBI investigation into the scam was initiated by the new Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee after serious allegations were levelled against Lalu Prasad Yadav. With the probe began in September 2021.

FIR lodged in 2022

After completion of the preliminary inquiry, the agency filed an FIR in 2022 against Yadav, his wife and his daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav. The CBI claimed Lalu Prasad Yadav and aides had received large amounts of land from people who needed jobs in the Indian Railways. It was alleged that he distributed the plots taken among his aides and family members. CBI had further claimed that he had misused his power to give the jobs on an inappropriate criteria which was decided only for his personal benefits.

After the agency launched a new FIR in May 2022, Bhola Yadav, the former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) under Yadav was one of the first to be arrested for allegedly executing the land deals in the case. Hridayanand Chaudhary, one of the candidates who had benefitted by getting a job in the scam was also arrested. Following a few arrests several searches and raids were conducted against Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders in connection with the case.

Who is Hridyanand Chaudhary

Hridyanand Chaudhary, another accused in the prosecution complaint, is a former employee in gaushala of Rabri Devi, who had acquired a property from one of the candidates and later transferred the same to Hema Yadav.

The companies--A K Infosystems Private Limited, A B Exports Pvt. Ltd--were shell companies that received proceeds of crime for family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The ED said that the immovable properties were acquired in the said companies by front men and thereafter shares were transferred to family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav for nominal amounts. Amit Katyal used to manage these companies for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

Findings of ED

The ED alleged that Lalu's kin--Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav--who are accused in the prosecution complaint--received land parcel(s) from family of candidates (who were selected as Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways) for nominal amounts.

Earlier, the central agency conducted search operations on March 10, 2023, resulting in the seizure of cash of Rs 1 crore (approx) and valuables estimated at about Rs 1.25 crore. The ED also provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.02 crore on July 29, last year. The agency arrested Amit Katyal on November 11, 2023 for knowingly assisting Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in money laundering. Amit Katyal is in judicial custody as on date.