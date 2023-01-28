Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra walks out of jail

Ashish Mishra | ANI

Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, has been released from jail on Friday evening.

The release comes after the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail of eight weeks.

Mr Mishra was taken out of the jail from the rear gate to avoid the media, which had gathered at the jail.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia where violence had erupted when farmers were protesting against the then Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the FIR filed by Uttar Pradesh police, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Mr Mishra was seated.

The driver of the SUV and two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

Family members have refused to disclose where Mr Mishra would relocate to after one week as per Supreme Court directives.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court had directed Mr Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week after his release from jail.

“Petitioner will give his passport to the trial court and will not enter the state of Uttar Pradesh, apart from his appearance for trial proceedings," the court had ordered.

The court also said that the petitioner has to mark his attendance at the police station of the jurisdiction where he relocates to.

The court also warned Mr Mishra and his family members against influencing witnesses, violation of which would lead to the cancellation of his bail. "If it is found that Mr Mishra is trying to delay the trial, it will be a valid ground to cancel his bail," the court said.

The case will now be taken up on March 14.