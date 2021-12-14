Lakhimpur Kheri incident: SIT report adds problems to union minister Ajay Mishra Teni; Priyanka Gandhi says 'his role must be probed'

Lucknow: The report of Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Yogi Government to probe the Lakhimpur case, has added to the problems of union home minister for state, Ajay Mishra Teni. As per the report, the prime accused in the case and son of union minister, Ashish Mishra has been found guilty of murder, attempt to murder and hatching conspiracy against farmers in Lakhimpur. After the SIT report section 279, 338 and 304 A imposed on Ashish Mishra and 14 other accused have been converted into murder, attempt to murder and other serious charges.

Earlier the union home minister of state, Teni had stated that his son was not present at the spot of the crime and if proved he would resign from the cabinet. Now with SIT reported submitted in the court the minister is finding himself in deep crisis. While the minister was giving clean chit to his son, the SIT report has indicated him of killing farmers by crushing over. The opposition parties have been pointing fingers at the union as well as the state government and demanding ouster of the minister.

It may be mentioned that eight people including four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur early October this year while they were taking out a protest march against farm laws. Two vehicles owned by Ashish Mishra, son of the union home minister for state Ajay Mishra and his aide Ankit Das had crushed four farmers and a journalist to death in the incident. Later on, the irate mob had beaten three people to death.

Soon after the incident, the union home minister Teni had claimed to have evidences to prove that neither he nor his son were present at the spot where farmers were crushed to death. He even went to extent of saying to have resigned if his son’s presence is being found on the spot. The minister had then challenged to deploy highest agency for the investigation of the case and he was ready to face any probe. The minister had stated that videos that went viral after the incident show the driver of car was dragged out and beaten to death. Had his son being there the irate mob of farmers would have killed him in the similar manner. He had stated that it was difficult to crush people amidst such a huge crowd.

After the SIT report went public, the general secretary and in charge of UP congress Priyanka Gandhi said that role of union home minister needs to be probed. She attacked on Prime Minister Modi for not removing minister Teni till date and termed it anti farmer mindset.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:51 PM IST