Lakhimpur Kheri case: CJM court accepts SIT's plea for additional charges; here's all you need to know

A CJM Court on Tuesday accepted the Special Investigation Team (SIT)'s plea and ordered the addition of fresh IPC sections after their probe revealed that the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, which claimed eight lives, was "pre-planned conspiracy causing death".

Earlier in the day, the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence urged the chief judicial magistrate to replace lesser charges in the case like causing death by negligence with attempt to murder, saying that it was a "pre-planned conspiracy causing death".

The SIT urged the CJM to replace IPC sections 279 (rash driving/riding), 338 (causing grievous injuries by negligence) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) with IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) among others in the case related to the October 3 violence, in which four farmers were among those killed.

The SIT retained IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

It also recommended promulgation of IPC 326 (voluntarily causing injuries by dangerous weapons), 34 (acts by several persons with common intentions) and sections 3/25/30 of the Arms Act in warrants of the 13 accused.

The accused have been arrested in connection with FIR number 219 which pertains to the death of the four farmers and a local journalist in Tikunia.

Priyanka Gandhi accuses PM of having 'anti-farmer mindset' for not removing MoS Home

With the SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident terming it as a "pre-planned conspiracy", Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has not removed Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra from his post due to his "anti-farmer mindset".

"Due to the court's rebuke and because of 'satyagraha', now even the police is saying that the son of the Minister of State for Home had conspired and crushed the farmers," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She demanded that there should be an inquiry into the role of the Minister of State for Home in the "conspiracy". "But @narendramodi ji, due to anti-farmer mindset, you have not even removed him from his post," the Congress general secretary said.

Rahul Gandhi wrote: "Modi ji, it's time to apologise again... But first remove the accused's father from the post of the minister. The truth is out!"

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 06:54 PM IST