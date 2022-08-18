Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers' begin 3 day protest demanding justice for victims of violence

Protesting farmers launched a 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri at 11 am on Thursday | Twitter/@raakhijagga

Almost 10,000 farmers, mostly from Punjab, launched a 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri at 11 am on Thursday. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called for the protest to "seek justice" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The farmers left for Lakhimpur Kheri under the leadership of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) and Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Dakaunda), from Sangrur and Barnala districts, on SKM’s call.

Farmers are demanding the sacking of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish was arrested in a case where eight people including four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year.

The farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of cases registered against them during the stir against the Centre's now-withdrawn farm laws, compensation to families of farmers who died during the course of the yearlong protest and legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

“Around two months back, the SKM had held a meeting held in Delhi and decided to organise a dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri in support of various demands that include a law to guarantee Minimum Support Prime (MSP) for crops to protect the interest of farmers,” BKU (Tikait)’s district president Dilbagh Singh told The Indian Express.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed as a result of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The farmers were protesting against the three farm laws, which were rolled back last year, in Lakhimpur Kheri when a fast-moving vehicle crushed five innocent people, and injured 13 others.

Later, an agitated mob had killed two BJP workers and driver of the vehicle. Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, is the main accused in the case.