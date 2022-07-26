e-Paper Get App

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra, accused of mowing down farmers, denied bail by Allahabad HC

The court observed that if he is granted bail, there are chances that he may influence the witnesses

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 02:01 PM IST
Ashish Mishra | ANI

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court rejected the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister's Ajay Mishra, who is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence case, observing that if he is granted bail, there are chances that he may influence the witnesses.

The Bench under Justice Krishan Pahal had reserved its judgment on the matter on July 15. Earlier, Justice Rajiv Singh of Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench had recused himself from hearing the case.

Ashish Mishra is a co-accused in connection with the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3 last year.

The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and the driver of a vehicle were also killed by an agitated mob.

Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.

