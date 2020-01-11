'Lage Raho Kejriwal': Vishal Dadlani composes AAP's campaign song ahead of Delhi elections 2020

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

According to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker, AAP is all set to win 59 seats, while the BJP, which is a distant second, is tipped to get just eight seats. The Congress is predicted to get three seats in the Delhi assembly elections.

Kejriwal's party is also attempting to encash the lack of a chief ministerial face in the opposition BJP with an unofficial campaign that takes a leaf out of the saffron party's book.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party raised the question of "Kejriwal vs who" on the lines of a similar campaign run by BJP in which several party leaders had asked "Narendra Modi versus who" for the prime ministerial face during the Lok Sabha campaign in 2019.

The AAP had bagged 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the 2015 polls in Delhi. The BJP got the remaining three while the Congress, which ruled the city for 15 years, drew a blank.

