Ladakh row: Indian Army refutes The Hindu article as 'Fake News', journalist stands by reportage

In what comes as the latest battle in the war over fake news, the Indian Army on Friday refuted claims earlier published by The Hindu news media regarding the occupying of Indian territory by invading Chinese troops in Ladakh. However, shortly after the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checked the statement in the report as fake, the journalist who reported it took to Twitter to stand by her piece and defend it, thereby contradicting the central government itself.

The contention seems to have risen from the claim that The Hindu report made regarding the invasion of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in Ladakh. Citing former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ladakh, Thupstan Chhewang, the report claimed that "Chinese troops have further transgressed into Indian territory" and that they have "occupied positions in Finger 2 and 3 of the north bank of Pangong Tso (lake)".

"The border situation is critical," said Chhewang, as quoted by The Hindu. "The Chinese troops have not only further transgressed into our areas but they have also occupied prominent positions in Finger 2 and 3 areas of Pangong Tso, even Hot Springs area they have not fully vacated... this is what we have come to know from locals.”

Refuting the statement as fake, the Narendra Modi-run central government's internal fact-checking unit, the 'PIB Fact Check', posted on its official Twitter handle, "Indian Army refutes this statement and calls it fake. It is a #Fake news. @adgpi has refuted this statement."

ADGPI stands for the Additional Directorate General of Information of the Ministry of Defence, the PR department of the Indian Army.