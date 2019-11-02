Lack of planning lets dust, stubble burning to choke Delhi

New Delhi: A heavy smog is holding crores of men, women and children captive in Delhi-NCR. Majorly constituted of dust and smoke from stubble burning this grey cover appears unlikely to retreat in the next few days. Dust, which majorly comprises of loose soil, has emerged as a major contributor to air pollution. Unpaved roads and digging activities for various infrastructural construction exposes the loose soil, contributing as much as 17% of the particulate matter (PM) in the air, resulting in an increase in hazardous PM2.5, which is adverse to human health. According to a senior official in the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), dust pollution and waste burning, which includes plastic and dry leaves, is a serious concern for the department, as many strategies have been put in place, but it is yet to produce results.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)