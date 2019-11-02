Lack of planning lets dust, stubble burning to choke Delhi

New Delhi: A heavy smog is holding crores of men, women and children captive in Delhi-NCR. Majorly constituted of dust and smoke from stubble burning this grey cover appears unlikely to retreat in the next few days. Dust, which majorly comprises of loose soil, has emerged as a major con­tributor to air pollution. Unpaved roads and digging activities for various infrastruc­tural construction exposes the loose soil, contribut­ing as much as 17% of the particulate matter (PM) in the air, resulting in an increase in hazardous PM2.5, which is adverse to human health. According to a senior official in the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), dust pollution and waste burning, which includes plastic and dry leaves, is a serious concern for the department, as many strategies have been put in place, but it is yet to produce results.