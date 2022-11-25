Lachit Barphukan, and immortal offspring of Bharat Maa are our inspirations: PM Modi |

PM Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan in Delhi, said, "Leaving behind the colonial mindset, the nation is filled with a sense of pride in our heritage. Today, India isn't only celebrating its cultural diversity but also proudly remembering the historical heroes of its culture."

"Great personalities like Lachit Barphukan, and the immortal offspring of Bharat Maa are our constant inspirations for the fulfillment of the resolutions of this Amrit Kaal," PM Narendra Modi further added.

Assam is celebrating Lachit Borphukan 400th birth anniversary

Assam is celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of one of the state’s greatest sons, 17th-century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. Assam celebrates Lachit Devas every year to commemorate Lachit Barphukans heroism and the victory of the Ahom army at Saraighat on 24 November.

The best cadet from the National Defence Academy (NDA) is awarded the Lachit Borphukan gold medal. The medal was instituted in 1999 to inspire defence personnel to emulate Borphukan’s heroism and sacrifices.