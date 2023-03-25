'Kyun hawa nikal gayi': Rahul Gandhi mocks journalist questioning him on conviction in 'Modi surname' case; watch video

Rahul Gandhi | ANI

While holding his first press conference since being disqualified from the Lok Sabha by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case in 2019, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out against a journalist who was questioning him on his conviction in 'Modi surname' case.

While hitting out at the journalist, Gandhi in a satirical manner asked him why was he asking questions on behalf of the BJP in such a direct way, adding that he should be asking the questions in an indirect manner.

'Put BJP symbol on your chest'

Gandhi said "If you want to work for the BJP, then put a BJP symbol on the chest."

"Don’t pretend to be a pressman," he added.

After the journalist stopped with the questions, Gandhi mocked him further by saying "Kyun hawa nikal gayi?"

Centre afraid of questions over Adani

A day after being barred from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government was afraid of his questions over Adani and that democracy was under threat.

Rahul Gandhi stated that he will not "back down" from raising questions about the Adani stocks, despite threats, disqualification, and prison sentences.

Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. In April 2019, he made the remark "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.