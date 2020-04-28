Kuwait becomes latest country to back India after fake Twitter accounts of 'royals' accuse Modi govt of Islamophobia

Kuwait has become the latest country to back India after a number of fake Twitter handles posting as Middle Eastern Royals had accused the Indian government of acute Islamophobia.
According to a report in The Economic Times, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told mediapersons that the Government of Kuwait was deeply committed to friendly relations with India.
For the past fortnight, a number of fake Twitter handles, posing to be members of Arabic Royalties, posting anti-India rhetoric, has raised concerns in New Delhi.
Gulf nations have realized the seriousness of the matter and have conveyed to the Government of India that they will have zero tolerance to any attempts to create discord.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was told by the Finance Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Palestine on April 24. He had earlier spoken to the Finance Ministers of Bahrain, Kuwait, and Algeria on this issue.
There is an online war inciting hate over decimation faced by Muslims in India and Hindus in Middle East, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, currently stuck in Dubai was mocked for his 3-year-old Azaan tweet. In 2017, singer Sonu courted controversy when he posted a 2-minute video, presumably from his house, in which azaan can be heard, and called the forced religiousness in India as ‘gundagar'
Earlier, India's Ambassador to UAE, Pavan Kapoor on Monday took to Twitter to say that the two countries shared the "non-discrimination on any grounds".
"Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this," he wrote on the social media platform.
Kapoor's post was added as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Tweet that emphasised that the novel coronavirus does not look at or discriminate on the basis of "race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking"
"Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together," Modi had written on April 19.
