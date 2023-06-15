 Kunwar Mahmud Ali Khan Birthday: Must-Know Facts About The Famous Indian Politician And Advocate
Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2023
Kunwar Mahmud Ali Khan, born on June 16, 1920, was an Indian politician born in the village of Jogipura, Meerut. He was an Advocate by profession and a farmer. And, on this day in 2023, take a moment to know more about this politician and his contribution to India’s governance and diplomatic arenas. 

All you need to know about Mahmud Ali Khan: 

  • With a knowledge of Urdu and Farsi, besides Hindi and English, his family tree is traceable to the legendary King Vikramaditya of Ujjain but later on, converted to Islam.

  • He had a keen interest in rural upliftment with a special focus on communal harmony and national and emotional integration.

  • Deep interest in reading, especially religious books.

  • Started practising law in 1950 in Meerut district court

  • He was good at sports and had a keen interest in gymnastics and wrestling

  • Influenced by Gandhi/Nehru, he joined Congress in 1938

  • Elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly from Daasnaa, Meerut in 1957 and as a member of the UP Public Service Commission for 6 years from 1968.

  • Active involvement in JP Narayan's movement in 1974-77 and was elected to Lok Sabha on a Janta Party ticket from Hapur-Ghaziabad in 1977, eventually becoming the Governor of Madhya Pradesh from 1990 to 1993 as a member of Chandrashekhar-led Janta Party

  • Member of Central Haj Committee, AMU court, Government Assurances Committee, Member of the consultative committee of law, Justice and company affairs ministry, and the National Language Committee

  • He was the leader of the Indian delegation to Russia on the Indo-Soviet Friendship Committee

  • Elected Dy. Leader of the Janta Party Parliamentary Board, becoming a member of the Janta Party Central Parliamentary Board

  • Stayed away from active politics since 1980, though he kept participating in communal harmony and social and cultural activities. 

