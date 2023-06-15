Kunwar Mahmud Ali Khan Birthday: Must-Know Facts About The Famous Indian Politician And Advocate

Kunwar Mahmud Ali Khan |

Kunwar Mahmud Ali Khan, born on June 16, 1920, was an Indian politician born in the village of Jogipura, Meerut. He was an Advocate by profession and a farmer. And, on this day in 2023, take a moment to know more about this politician and his contribution to India’s governance and diplomatic arenas.

All you need to know about Mahmud Ali Khan:

With a knowledge of Urdu and Farsi, besides Hindi and English, his family tree is traceable to the legendary King Vikramaditya of Ujjain but later on, converted to Islam.

He had a keen interest in rural upliftment with a special focus on communal harmony and national and emotional integration.

Deep interest in reading, especially religious books.

Started practising law in 1950 in Meerut district court

He was good at sports and had a keen interest in gymnastics and wrestling

Influenced by Gandhi/Nehru, he joined Congress in 1938

Elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly from Daasnaa, Meerut in 1957 and as a member of the UP Public Service Commission for 6 years from 1968.

Active involvement in JP Narayan's movement in 1974-77 and was elected to Lok Sabha on a Janta Party ticket from Hapur-Ghaziabad in 1977, eventually becoming the Governor of Madhya Pradesh from 1990 to 1993 as a member of Chandrashekhar-led Janta Party

Member of Central Haj Committee, AMU court, Government Assurances Committee, Member of the consultative committee of law, Justice and company affairs ministry, and the National Language Committee

He was the leader of the Indian delegation to Russia on the Indo-Soviet Friendship Committee

Elected Dy. Leader of the Janta Party Parliamentary Board, becoming a member of the Janta Party Central Parliamentary Board

Stayed away from active politics since 1980, though he kept participating in communal harmony and social and cultural activities.