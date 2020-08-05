Kunal Kamra calls Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan 'death of democracy', Twitter says 'Bhai aadat dal lo'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Nine bricks were laid down as part of the 'pooja' at the site for the temple. The priest explained the significance of the nine bricks saying that they were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. "There are 2,75,000 such bricks, out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken," the priest added.

After laying the foundation stone for the temple, PM Modi described it as a historical moment. "With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts of temple construction will be completed," PM Modi said. "Lord Ram always had love in his heart for the poor. His administrative system depended on social equity," he added.

Meanwhile, comedian Kunal Kamra mocked the ceremony as the 'death of democracy'. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Wonder if Kashmiris have been given full internet access today so they can watch the death of democracy live..."