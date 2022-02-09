Kumar Vishwas Birthday Special: Romantic poems of the poet that will make you fall in love

Kumar Vishwas has been around in the fields of Hindi literature and Indian politics for a long time now. There are very few poets who are still known by the millennials and this poet turned politcian is one of them who is remembered by every age group.

His political career has often been muddled with controversies, but his literary prowess has never been up for doubt. And we can certainly vouch for the passion of a man who left a potentially secure career in engineering to pursue his love for literature, earning a gold medal in his master’s degree, and a Ph.D. to stamp his authority as a poet who knew his way around in a technical manner too.

Vishwas is like a flowing water which mesmerize your inner soul, and will always be immortal. Todays and aswell as older generation are fond of Kumar Vishwas shayari. His poems will wake up even the hard hearted.

While Valentine's Day will be celebrated on February 14, here's a look at some of the poems by Kumar Vishwas that describe what love is:

फिर मेरी याद आ रही होगी

फिर वो दीपक बुझा रही होगी

फिर मेरे फेसबुक पे आ कर वो

अपना बैनर लगा रही होगी

अपने बेटे का चूम कर माथा

मुझको टीका लगा रही होगी

फिर उसी ने उसे छुआ होगा

फिर उसी से निभा रही होगी

जिस्म चादर सा बिछ गया होगा

रूह सलवट हटा रही होगी

फिर एक रात कट गयी होगी

फिर एक रात आ रही होगी

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

“भीड़ से छूटा हुआ रोज यही सोचता हूँ ,

क्यूँ मेरी बात निकल जाती है मुझ से आगे ?

एक अरसे से मैं और रात साथ चलते हैं ,

सुब्ह तक रात निकल जाती है मुझ से आगे..!”

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

कुछ छोटे सपनो के बदले , बड़ी नींद का सौदा करने

निकल पडे हैं पांव अभागे ,जाने कौन डगर ठहरेंगे

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

जब भी मुँह ढक लेता हूँ

तेरे जुल्फों के छाँव में

कितने गीत उतर आते है

मेरे मन के गाँव में

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

क़ुबूल हैं किसी गुमनाम के भेजे हुए गुल ,

हमने तो अपनों के पत्थर तलक सँभाले हैं ..!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

एक चेहरा था, दो आँँखे थीं, हम भूल पुरानी कर बैठे,

इक किस्सा जी कर खुद को ही, हम एक कहानी कर बैठे

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

कोई दीवाना कहता है, कोई पागल समझता है !

मगर धरती की बेचैनी को बस बादल समझता है !!

मैं तुझसे दूर कैसा हूँ , तू मुझसे दूर कैसी है !

ये तेरा दिल समझता है या मेरा दिल समझता है !!

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:17 PM IST