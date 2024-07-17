'Kuch Bhi Karlo, Hum Nahi Sudhrenge': X User Shares Pic Of Discarded Bottle, Wrappers On Singapore-Bound Air India Flight

@manishasinghal

A photo shared by an X user on Wednesday showed discarded bottles, wrappers, and food waste littered in front of seats seemingly occupied by a family on a Singapore-bound Air India flight.

The user, Manisha Singhal, posted the photo shared by a passenger on the flight and indignantly pointed out the disappointing state of affairs on the flight by saying in Hindi, "Kuch bhi kar lo, hum nahi sudhrenge," which means "Do whatever, we will not improve."

"Kucch bhi karr lo, hum nahi sudhrenge!!!! And nope, not a domestic flight—this is an international Air India flight—naya yaa puraana aircraft—sabko ek saa pyaar dete hain hum! This is the @airindia Dreamliner to Singapore—rather a nightmare! When . Will . We . Be . Civil," posted Singhal on X.

The post shared on Wednesday evening has so far gained more than 10,000 views and attracted severe criticism from netizens. While some showed displeasure, others said it will take generations for people to change their behavior.

One user, @anujmoda, wrote, "It will take us 2 more generations to improve on this."

It will take us 2 more generations to improve on this 😭 — Anooj Moda (@anujmoda) July 17, 2024

"Zero civic sense," commented another user, @bahl65.

Zero civic sense — Varun Bahl🇮🇳 (@bahl65) July 17, 2024

"A symptom of wealth creation without education. It will take generations to change behavior and manners. If you think this is bad, on a recent flight from LGW to ATQ, one 'gentleman' decided to be not quite one. He decided to take off his pajama bottoms and slippers and take a stroll around the aisles just in his top long kurta," wrote @riskfreereturn.

A symptom of wealth creation without education. It will take generations to change behaviour and manners. If you think this is bad, on a recent flight from LGW to ATQ, one “gentleman” decided to be not quite one. He decided to take off his pyjama bottoms and slippers and take a… — Sid (@riskfreereturn) July 17, 2024

"Unfortunately, this is one behavior that makes me feel ashamed about the national culture," said X user @shamikv.

@discoversidd wrote, "I'll blame the schooling & upbringing for this behavior. Our education system is still focusing on irrelevant topics & when it comes to upbringing, the children follow what their parents & near ones do."

"This is the sad reality of India," wrote @MoniMoonC.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also commented on the 'terrible" condition of the Air India plane. In a post on X, she said, "It’s actually so sad to see Air India’s international sector go from bad to worse under the new group . One thought privatisation will help however at this point in time doesn’t seem like it one bit. The terrible condition of aircrafts, especially for the long haul flights - the delays, the random cancellations of flights is pathetic."

This is not the first time such an incident has come to light. In November 2023, the then Union Minister had shared a picture of discarded water bottles and half-eaten food strewn on the floor of a Vistara plane and mentioned how saddened he was by seeing that.

"So decided to fly @airvistara from London to Delhi last night. Nice new clean 787 aircraft and very smooth flight—but saddened by service & state of cabin—food & litter not the best way to welcome visitors to India or compete with other global carriers," Chandrasekhar wrote.

So decided to fly @airvistara from London to Delhi last nite.



Nice new clean 787 aircraft and very smooth flight - but saddened by service & state of cabin -food & litter not the best way to welcome visitors to India or compete wth other global carriers 😥😥🤷🏻‍♂️#Disappointed… pic.twitter.com/LSsVDPOym5 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) November 3, 2023

Vistara took note of his complaint and had responded on X. “We want to express our regret for the inconvenience you experienced, as this does not align with the experience we aim to provide our customers. At Vistara, we take pride in offering a superior experience to our customers at every touchpoint,” the airline wrote.