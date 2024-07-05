Video: Flight Passenger 'Removes' His Clothes One After Another, Drops Them In Overhead Bin

Frequent flyers would know that travelling with too much luggage involves extra spending of money. So, they usually try out easy hacks to avoid overloading their bags during a flight. What if you have too many clothes to carry, but can't really stuff them inside your bag? We heard you suggesting one could wear them all to avoid the bag weighing heavier than the normal limit. And, that's exactly what a man did during his air travel.

Watch video below

When you don't want to pay extra baggage fees. 😂pic.twitter.com/5z5lXPfypK — Figen (@TheFigen_) July 4, 2024

A video that has rolled out on the internet shows a man entering the flight with a loaded carry bag and nearly half a dozen clothes on his body. You guessed it right that he had pulled up all the extra clothes from his luggage on himself, purportedly to avoid over-weighing his bag and attracting an extra amount to accommodate it.

The video showed the man dropping his luggage into the overhead bin and then taking out his clothes, one by one. Firstly, he pulled out his jacket, with which he entered the flight. Soon, he took of most layers of clothing he wore. The video ran for about two minutes and captured him removing his clothes one after another.

The footage is going viral on X. One of the users who uploaded this clip on the platform received more than even lakh views on it within hours of posting it online. The internet reacted to the incident with laughter emojis. Some even addressed him as a 'legend' after seeing his hack to sneak into the flight allegedly without paying extra for his baggage.