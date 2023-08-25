Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu Occupant In Rolls Royce That Collided With Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Report

A horrific accident in Haryana's Nuh resulted in the loss of two lives after a Rolls Royce Phantom, an opulent limousine, collided with a petrol tanker on the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The Rolls Royce was reportedly being operated at a speed of 230 km per hour.

According to an earlier report by news agency PTI, three people identified as Divya and Tasbir from Chandigarh, along with Vikas from Delhi, were hospitalised following the accident. The trio was reportedly traveling in the Rolls Royce Phantom at the time of the collision.

In a conversation with NDTV, Narendra Bijaraniya, SP Nuh, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged, and a thorough investigation is underway. He said Vikas Malu (Kuber group owner), one of the occupants of the Rolls Royce, has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram and is receiving treatment. SP Bijaraniya stated, "Vikas Malu and the other individual accompanying him are undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital and will be involved in the investigation once they are deemed ready. Hospital will be able to give clear update about their condition."

SP Bijaraniya further verified that Vikas Malu, the individual involved in the accident, is a prominent industrialist and serves as the chairman of the Kuber Group.

Commenting on the preliminary findings based on CCTV footage, the SP Bijaraniya explained that the collision occurred as the tanker executed a U-turn on the Delhi-Mumbai highway while the Rolls Royce Phantom was approaching at an extremely high speed, leading to the tragic impact.

Was the involvement of Vikas Malu being kept secret?

Since the reports about the accident emerged on Friday morning, concerns were raised about the occupants of the luxury car. Speculations circulated that the identity was being concealed due to the potential involvement of a prominent individual, and disclosing their name could result in complications. Various social media posts highlighted the car's alleged excessive speed, reaching speeds of over 200 km/h.

Yet, as the name of industrialist Vikas Maloo emerges, it remains uncertain whether the influential businessman was driving the car himself or was a passenger.

Who is Vikas Malu?

Vikas Malu is an Indian businessman. He initiated his journey with the Kuber Group, which initially dealt with tobacco products. Currently, his vast business empire spans 45 ventures across 50 countries. Acknowledged as a skilled business strategist, he oversees the operations of 12 companies within the group. Notably, he recently assumed the position of director at Vardhman International Private Limited.

The inception of the Kuber Group traces back to Vikas Malu's father, Moolchand Malu. The flagship product, Kuber Khaini, alone commands sales exceeding Rs 16 crore. The enterprise also offers a range of products, including paan masala, mouth fresheners, and incense sticks.

Vikas Malu enjoys a lavish lifestyle, evident from his Instagram profile replete with images showcasing private jet travels, luxury cars, and jovial moments with friends. Notably, his interactions extend to celebrity circles, as captured in snapshots alongside figures like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Controversy following Satish Kaushik's death

Vikas Malu recently hit headlines following allegations made by his wife, Saanvi Malu, asserting that he orchestrated a plot to harm actor Satish Kaushik. According to Saanvi Malu, her husband had received a sum of Rs 15 crore from Satish Kaushik, who had been requesting the repayment for several months. However, Vikas Malu purportedly showed reluctance to honor the debt.

Nonetheless, Vikas Malu stated that he had maintained a friendship with Satish Kaushik for more than three decades. He said that Kaushik's demise at his farmhouse was purely coincidental.

Satish Kaushik's wife had however denied these allegations and said that her husband's passing was attributed to a cardiac arrest. She further clarified that Vikas Malu had not borrowed any funds from Kaushik. According to her, the police have scrutinised all aspects and validated the details. Additionally, she highlighted that there existed no strains between Malu and Kaushik. She contended that Saanvi's intentions were to besmirch her husband's reputation.

